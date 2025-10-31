HitIQ Expands Global Reach with Olympic Order and UK Launch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has shared an announcement.

HitIQ Limited has achieved significant milestones in the September 2025 quarter, including securing an order for 100 PROTEQT™ mouthguards for the Winter Olympics, marking its first Olympic deployment. The company is also undergoing an independent assessment by the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) for potential global adoption of its technology. Additionally, HitIQ has launched its product in the UK consumer market, integrating with NHS 111 telehealth services, and appointed former AFL player Nathan Murphy as a brand ambassador to enhance visibility in grassroots sports. These developments position HitIQ for broader international expansion and increased credibility in the sports safety industry.

More about HitIQ Limited

HitIQ Limited operates in the sports technology industry, focusing on developing advanced safety monitoring solutions. The company’s primary product, the PROTEQT™ instrumented mouthguard, is designed for athlete safety monitoring, particularly in high-risk sports. HitIQ is expanding its market presence internationally, with a focus on consumer markets and partnerships with sports organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 220,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.77M

For detailed information about HIQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue