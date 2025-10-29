Hitachi Construction Machinery Reports Mixed Semi-Annual Results

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co ( (HTCMF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hitachi Construction Machinery Co presented to its investors.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the construction machinery sector, known for manufacturing hydraulic excavators and other heavy machinery, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovative solutions. In its latest earnings report for the semi-annual period ending September 30, 2025, the company reported a slight decrease in revenue to ¥654,051 million, down 1.8% from the previous year. Despite this, net income attributable to owners of the parent rose by 18.9% to ¥37,750 million, supported by one-time non-operating income and improved financial income and expenses. The company’s construction machinery business saw a revenue decline of 2.9%, while the specialized parts and service business experienced an 8.8% increase in revenue, driven by strategic acquisitions. However, adjusted operating income for both segments decreased due to currency fluctuations and competitive pressures. Looking ahead, Hitachi Construction Machinery maintains a cautious outlook, considering global economic uncertainties and potential impacts of U.S. tariff policies, while expecting to absorb increased costs through price adjustments. The company remains committed to its dividend plan and anticipates continued stable cash flow.

