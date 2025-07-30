Hisense Home Appliances Reports Strong Interim Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hisense Home Appliances Group Co ( (HK:0921) ).

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, showing a significant increase in total assets and current assets compared to the beginning of the year. The company’s financial performance reflects growth in transactional financial assets and accounts receivable, indicating an expansion in its operational scale and market reach.

More about Hisense Home Appliances Group Co

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in China, focusing on the home appliances industry. The company is known for producing a range of home appliances and related products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,180,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.93B

