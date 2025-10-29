Hisense Home Appliances Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Class H ( (HISEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Class H presented to its investors.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. Class H is a prominent player in the home appliances sector, known for its innovative products and strong market presence. The company recently released its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, showcasing a slight increase in revenue but a decrease in net profit compared to the previous year. Key financial metrics revealed a 1.16% increase in revenue for the quarter, reaching 22.19 billion yuan, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 5.40% to 735.21 million yuan. The company’s cash flow from operating activities showed a significant improvement, increasing by 34.06% to 6.98 billion yuan. Despite the decline in net profit, Hisense Home Appliances continues to invest in its future, with notable increases in contract assets and ongoing construction projects. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on enhancing its operational efficiency and expanding its market reach, as indicated by its strategic investments and financial adjustments.

