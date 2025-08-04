Hisense Home Appliances Announces Leadership Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Hisense Home Appliances Group Co ( (HK:0921) ).

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Hu from his roles as an executive Director, President, and member of both the Strategic and ESG Committees. Mr. Hu’s resignation is attributed to his desire to focus on personal endeavors. The company’s board has confirmed that all other aspects of the previous announcement remain unchanged, indicating stability in the company’s operations despite the leadership change.

More about Hisense Home Appliances Group Co

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the home appliances industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various home appliance products.

YTD Price Performance: -4.35%

Average Trading Volume: 2,258,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$35.84B

