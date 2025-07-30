Hisense Home Appliances Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co ( (HK:0921) ) has issued an announcement.

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of its members. The announcement details the executive directors, independent non-executive directors, and employee representative director, along with their respective roles in the company’s various board committees. This update reflects the company’s governance structure and may impact its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about Hisense Home Appliances Group Co

Hisense Home Appliances Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the home appliances industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various home appliance products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,180,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.93B

For an in-depth examination of 0921 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue