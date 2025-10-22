Hiscox Ltd Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hiscox ( (GB:HSX) ) has shared an announcement.

Hiscox Ltd has announced the purchase of 89,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program initiated earlier in October 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 1,345.00 GBp to 1,362.00 GBp and will be cancelled, which is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and supporting the stock price.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HSX) stock is a Buy with a £1600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hiscox stock, see the GB:HSX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HSX is a Outperform.

Hiscox’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid valuation metrics. Financial performance is stable but challenged by cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, with no strong momentum signals.

Hiscox Ltd is a global insurance company that provides a range of insurance products and services, primarily focusing on niche areas of the market such as high-value homes, fine art, and small businesses. The company is known for its expertise in underwriting and its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,340,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.46B

