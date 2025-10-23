Hisar Metal Industries to Review Financial Results in Upcoming Board Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hisar Metal Industries Limited ( (IN:HISARMETAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hisar Metal Industries Limited announced a board meeting scheduled for November 12, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the market.

More about Hisar Metal Industries Limited

Hisar Metal Industries Limited operates in the metal industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products. The company is based in Hisar, Haryana, and is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 948.5M INR

For detailed information about HISARMETAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue