Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Reports Q1 Financial Decline but Projects Full-Year Growth

The latest update is out from Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4530) ).

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, with net sales decreasing by 3.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 46.4% year-on-year. Despite the downturn, the company forecasts a full-year increase in net sales and operating profit by 5.8%, and plans to increase its annual dividend, including a commemorative dividend for the 30th anniversary of MOHRUS® Tapes.

More about Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and Fukuoka stock exchanges. The company specializes in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily known for its transdermal therapeutic products such as SALONPAS® and MOHRUS® Tapes, focusing on pain relief and other therapeutic applications.

Average Trading Volume: 154,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen292.2B

