HIROSE ELECTRIC Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO ( (JP:6806) ) has issued an announcement.

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 9.1% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, profit before tax, and profit attributable to owners, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest revenue growth but continued pressure on profits, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6806) stock is a Hold with a Yen19200.00 price target.

More about HIROSE ELECTRIC CO

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the development and production of electronic connectors. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves a global market with its innovative connectivity solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.62%

Average Trading Volume: 81,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen635.6B

