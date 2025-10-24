Hiremii Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hiremii Ltd. ( (AU:HMI) ) is now available.

Hiremii Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company encourages shareholders to participate by lodging proxy forms electronically before the meeting. This announcement highlights Hiremii’s commitment to engaging with its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its operations, potentially impacting shareholder relations and corporate governance practices.

More about Hiremii Ltd.

Hiremii Ltd. operates in the recruitment and staffing industry, providing innovative hiring solutions and services. The company focuses on leveraging technology to streamline the recruitment process, catering to various sectors in need of efficient staffing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 243,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.9M

For a thorough assessment of HMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue