Hiremii Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Hiremii Ltd. ( (AU:HMI) ) has shared an update.

Hiremii Limited has announced its annual general meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy, with the option to submit questions in advance. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, including financial, directors’, and auditor’s reports, and will also address the remuneration report, which is subject to a non-binding vote. The announcement emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and outlines the procedures for voting and participation.

More about Hiremii Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 243,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.9M

