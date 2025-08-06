Hing Yip Holdings Subsidiary Enters Finance Lease Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) is now available.
Greengold Leasing, a subsidiary of Hing Yip Holdings Limited, has entered into a finance lease agreement to acquire ownership of assets from a lessee for RMB30,000,000, which will be leased back to the lessee for six years. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios exceed 5% but are less than 25%, and it will be funded through internal resources or external banking facilities.
More about China Investments Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 124,741
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$445.2M
