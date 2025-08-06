Hing Yip Holdings Subsidiary Enters Finance Lease Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) is now available.

Greengold Leasing, a subsidiary of Hing Yip Holdings Limited, has entered into a finance lease agreement to acquire ownership of assets from a lessee for RMB30,000,000, which will be leased back to the lessee for six years. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios exceed 5% but are less than 25%, and it will be funded through internal resources or external banking facilities.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 124,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$445.2M

For an in-depth examination of 0132 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue