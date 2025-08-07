Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. Releases QIP Monitoring Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. ( (IN:HCC) ) is now available.

Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, concerning a QIP issue of Rs. 600 crore. This report, reviewed by the Audit Committee, is part of compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, potentially impacting its financial positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.

Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on infrastructure development projects. The company is known for its expertise in engineering and construction services, catering to both national and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,530,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 47.14B INR

