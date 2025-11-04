Hims & Hers Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( (HIMS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presented to its investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a leading health and wellness platform that offers personalized care solutions to enhance the well-being of individuals globally. The company operates primarily in the health and wellness sector, providing accessible healthcare services through its innovative online platform.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching nearly $600 million, marking a 49% growth compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a net income of approximately $16 million and an adjusted EBITDA of over $78 million, showcasing strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 21% year-over-year growth in subscribers, reaching almost 2.5 million, and a 19% increase in monthly online revenue per average subscriber. The company also narrowed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $2.335 billion and $2.355 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $307 million and $317 million. Additionally, Hims & Hers is in discussions with Novo Nordisk to potentially offer Wegovy injections through its platform, expanding consumer options.

Looking ahead, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a strong balance sheet and strategic investments. The company is focused on broadening access to personalized care and is confident in its ability to meet its ambitious long-term targets, reflecting a positive outlook for future performance.

