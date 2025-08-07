Himax Technologies Reports Q2 2025 Results and Anticipates Q3 Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Himax Technologies ( (HIMX) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Himax Technologies reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a slight decline in revenues but an exceeded gross margin guidance due to a favorable product mix. Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff policy changes, Himax remains optimistic about its long-term growth, particularly in the automotive sector and new business ventures. The company anticipates a decline in third quarter revenues and gross margin, but continues to focus on expanding its product offerings in high-growth areas like WiseEye AI and AR glasses.

The most recent analyst rating on (HIMX) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Himax Technologies stock, see the HIMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HIMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HIMX is a Outperform.

Himax Technologies scores moderately due to strong technical indicators and a solid valuation, balanced by mixed earnings call insights and financial performance concerns. The company’s robust technical momentum and reasonable valuation are key strengths, but addressing revenue and cash flow declines remains critical for future success.

More about Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, primarily focusing on the automotive sector with a strong market share in automotive display ICs. The company is also expanding into new business areas such as WiseEye AI, CPO, and smart glasses, which offer high growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 1,190,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

