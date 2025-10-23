Hilton Worldwide Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( (HLT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a leading global hospitality company, operates a diverse portfolio of 25 brands across 9,000 properties in 141 countries, offering accommodations and services in the hospitality sector. The company is renowned for its commitment to hospitality and innovative guest experiences.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing strong earnings despite a slight decline in RevPAR. The company achieved a diluted EPS of $1.78, with an adjusted EPS of $2.11, and net income reached $421 million. Hilton also marked significant milestones in its development pipeline and brand expansion.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $976 million and a record development pipeline of 515,400 rooms, reflecting a 5% growth from the previous year. The company added 24,800 rooms, achieving a net unit growth of 6.5%. Hilton also launched a new lifestyle brand, Outset Collection by Hilton, and celebrated the opening of its 9,000th property.

Hilton’s strategic initiatives included repurchasing 2.8 million shares, returning $792 million in capital during the quarter. Despite a 1.1% decline in system-wide RevPAR, management remains optimistic about future growth, projecting a flat to 1% increase in RevPAR for the full year 2025, with net income expected between $1,604 million and $1,625 million.

Looking ahead, Hilton’s management is confident in delivering continued growth, supported by a robust development pipeline and favorable market conditions. The company anticipates net unit growth between 6.5% and 7.0% in 2025, with a projected capital return of approximately $3.3 billion for the year.

