Hilton Grand Vacations Reports Record Sales and Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ((HGV)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hilton Grand Vacations’ latest earnings call painted a picture of robust performance, with the company achieving record contract sales and notable EBITDA growth. The sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, buoyed by strategic initiatives like the HGV Max program and the successful integration of Bluegreen. Despite some challenges in the Las Vegas rental market and increased marketing expenses, the overall tone was optimistic, driven by strong sales and strategic execution.

Strong Contract Sales Growth

The company reported a remarkable 17% increase in contract sales, reaching $907 million, which marks a record for Hilton Grand Vacations on a pro forma basis. This growth underscores the company’s effective sales strategies and market positioning.

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $302 million with a margin of 24%, reflecting nearly double-digit growth. This performance highlights the company’s operational efficiency and profitability.

Broad-based Sales Performance

The company experienced mid-teens growth in contract sales across both its legacy and Bluegreen businesses, with a 15% year-over-year increase in VPG. This broad-based performance indicates strong demand and effective sales execution.

HGV Max Membership Growth

HGV Max continued its impressive growth trajectory, adding 70,000 members over the past year and surpassing a total of 250,000 members. This includes nearly 30,000 legacy Bluegreen members, showcasing the program’s appeal and success.

Bluegreen Integration Progress

The integration of Bluegreen has been progressing well, with $94 million in run rate cost synergies achieved. The company is on track to realize $100 million in savings, demonstrating effective integration strategies.

Share Repurchase Program

Hilton Grand Vacations repurchased 3.3 million shares for $150 million in the quarter, contributing to a total of 12.4 million shares repurchased year-to-date. This reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Las Vegas Rental Market Challenges

The Las Vegas FIT rental market faced challenges due to visitation trends and competitive dynamics, impacting rental business performance. This remains an area of concern for the company.

Higher Marketing Expenses

The company incurred approximately $7 million in additional marketing expenses, driven by stronger-than-expected package sales performance. While this increased cost, it also indicates robust sales activity.

Forward-looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Hilton Grand Vacations expects to maintain its growth momentum into the year-end, with continued high single-digit contract sales growth anticipated. The company remains committed to its existing EBITDA guidance for 2025 and plans to return $600 million to shareholders, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and financial health.

In conclusion, Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings call highlighted a period of strong performance and strategic success, with record sales and effective execution driving positive sentiment. Despite some market challenges, the company’s forward-looking guidance suggests continued growth and shareholder value creation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue