Hilltop Holdings Board Reduces Members to Thirteen

On April 29, 2025, J. Markham Green announced he would not seek re-election at Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for July 24, 2025. His decision was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Subsequently, on April 30, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to reduce the number of board members to thirteen, effective at the Annual Meeting, without affecting the tenure of current directors.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTH is a Neutral.

Hilltop Holdings scores a 67, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook. The company’s strong capital position and stable profitability are positive factors. However, challenges in revenue growth, cash flow consistency, and specific segment weaknesses, particularly in the mortgage origination and fixed income markets, temper the overall score. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation remains fair with a reasonable dividend yield.

YTD Price Performance: 1.93%

Average Trading Volume: 407,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.88B

