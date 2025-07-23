Hillgrove Resources to Present at Noosa Mining Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hillgrove Resources Limited ( (AU:HGO) ) is now available.

Hillgrove Resources Ltd announced that its CEO and Managing Director, Bob Fulker, will present at the Noosa Mining Investor Conference. The presentation will be available for shareholders and investors to attend both in-person and virtually via a livestream, with registration required for the latter.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HGO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.10 price target.

