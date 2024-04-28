Hillgrove Resources Ramps Up Copper Production

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited reports a successful increase in copper production at their Kanmantoo mine, with April figures reaching 719 tonnes, marking a significant rise from previous months. The processing plant’s efficiency has also improved, promising even better recovery rates with new equipment like the regrind mill soon to be commissioned. This boost in production efficiency is timely, capitalizing on the current peak in Australian dollar copper prices.

For further insights into AU:HGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.