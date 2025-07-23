Hillgrove Resources Identifies New Targets at Kanmantoo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hillgrove Resources Limited ( (AU:HGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has completed a Magnetotelluric (MT) survey at the Kanmantoo exploration lease, revealing promising alteration targets. The survey identified a conductivity zone extending over 2 km deep and a steep zone of high conductivity beneath known mineralization areas. These findings will guide upcoming drilling efforts targeting the Emily Star deposit, aiming to expand the resource and improve mineralization understanding. The results are part of Hillgrove’s strategy to organically grow its production profile by increasing the utilization of its processing plant and developing independent mining areas. The collaboration with Fleet Space Technologies has significantly advanced the understanding of the Kanmantoo mineral system.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HGO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hillgrove Resources Limited stock, see the AU:HGO Stock Forecast page.

More about Hillgrove Resources Limited

Hillgrove Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on copper and gold exploration and production. The company is engaged in developing its Kanmantoo deposit, aiming to expand its resource base and enhance its production capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 4,635,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$99.21M

See more data about HGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue