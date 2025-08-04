Hillgrove Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Hillgrove Resources Limited ( (AU:HGO) ).

Hillgrove Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Derek Carter. Mr. Carter, who holds indirect interests through the Salamanca Superannuation Fund and The Carter Family Trust, has acquired 2,455,617 Performance Rights under the company’s Performance Rights Plan. This move, approved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, reflects the company’s commitment to aligning director interests with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception.

More about Hillgrove Resources Limited

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the production and sale of copper concentrate and gold, positioning itself as a significant player in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 4,388,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$94.11M

