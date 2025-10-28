Hillgrove Resources Achieves Milestones and Advances Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hillgrove Resources Limited ( (AU:HGO) ) has shared an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited reported significant progress in the September 2025 quarter, with the Nugent Production Centre becoming operational and achieving early access to production tonnes. The company saw an 8% increase in copper production and a 10% reduction in costs. Successful drilling at Emily Star and Nugent has bolstered growth prospects, while a $28 million capital raise will support further development. Hillgrove’s sustainability efforts were recognized as a finalist for an environmental award, highlighting its commitment to positive environmental outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HGO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hillgrove Resources Limited stock, see the AU:HGO Stock Forecast page.

More about Hillgrove Resources Limited

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on copper production. The company is strategically located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia, which offers operational and cost advantages. Hillgrove is committed to sustainability and community collaboration, as evidenced by its environmental projects and initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 10,230,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$107.8M

See more data about HGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue