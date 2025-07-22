Hillenbrand Amends Syndicated Facility Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 17, 2025, Hillenbrand, Inc. completed an amendment to its €325,000,000 Syndicated L/G Facility Agreement originally dated June 21, 2022. The amendment increases the maximum permitted Leverage Ratio for specific fiscal quarters from June 30, 2025, through March 31, 2027. This adjustment in the leverage ratio reflects Hillenbrand’s strategic financial planning, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and relationships with lenders and financial institutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HI) stock is a Hold with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hillenbrand stock, see the HI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HI is a Neutral.

Hillenbrand’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and valuation. The company’s negative net income and reduced outlook weigh heavily, while technical analysis shows mixed signals. The earnings call offers some hope through strategic initiatives, but ongoing macroeconomic pressures remain a concern.

More about Hillenbrand

Average Trading Volume: 556,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

