Hill & Smith PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Hill & Smith Holdings ( (GB:HILS) ) has issued an update.

Hill & Smith PLC, a company involved in a £100m share buyback program, announced the purchase and cancellation of 10,376 ordinary shares on 21 October 2025. This transaction, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure. Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue is reduced to 80,000,526, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HILS) stock is a Buy with a £2650.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:HILS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HILS is a Outperform.

Hill & Smith Holdings scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like the share buyback program. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the overbought RSI suggests caution. The valuation is moderate, providing a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about Hill & Smith Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 178,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.68B

