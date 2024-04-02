Highway Holdings Announces New Cash Dividend

Highway Holdings (HIHO) has released an update.

Highway Holdings Limited has announced a cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on May 3, 2024, to shareholders on record as of April 22, 2024. The company’s leadership expressed confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects for the coming year. Highway Holdings is known for manufacturing quality parts for major equipment makers, primarily in Germany, with operations based in Hong Kong, Myanmar, and China.

For further insights into HIHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.