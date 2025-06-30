High-Trend International Group Receives Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caravelle International ( (HTCO) ) has shared an update.

High-Trend International Group, listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘HTCO’, received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq on June 27, 2025, due to its ordinary shares closing below the $1.00 minimum bid price for 30 consecutive business days. This notification does not immediately affect the company’s listing status, as it has been granted a 180-day period until December 24, 2025, to regain compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for ten consecutive business days. If compliance is not achieved within this period, the company may apply for an additional 180-day extension, provided it meets other listing standards. High-Trend International Group plans to monitor its share price closely and explore options to address the deficiency.

Spark’s Take on HTCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTCO is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects severe financial challenges and high leverage, offset by some positive technical indicators. The lack of positive earnings call insights and unattractive valuation further contribute to a low score. Strategic restructuring is needed to improve financial health.

More about Caravelle International

Average Trading Volume: 1,410,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.66M

