High Tide Expands Ambitions as Canna Cabana Leads Canadian Cannabis Retail

High Tide ( (TSE:HITI) ) has provided an announcement.

High Tide Inc. is celebrating the four-year anniversary of its Cabana Club discount model, which has proven resilient and profitable in the Canadian cannabis market. The company is raising its long-term targets to 3 million Cabana Club members and 350 Canna Cabana locations across Canada. Canna Cabana has been named Canada’s most recognizable cannabis retailer, with a significant market presence and consumer awareness. The company’s innovative discount club model has driven substantial growth, with membership increasing by 800% to 2.2 million members. High Tide’s strategic focus on value and community has resulted in a 12% market share in the provinces where it operates, and it continues to expand its footprint and influence in the industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HITI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HITI is a Neutral.

High Tide’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow, is a key strength. However, ongoing profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest a positive trend, but valuation concerns limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is a leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise focused on maximizing the value of cannabis. Its subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally, with a diversified and integrated approach across all components of cannabis, including retail.

Average Trading Volume: 134,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$406.8M

