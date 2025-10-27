HGS Unveils AI-Powered Interaction Intelligence to Revolutionize Customer Experience

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited ( (IN:HGS) ) has shared an announcement.

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited has launched ‘Interaction Intelligence’, an AI-driven solution designed to transform Quality Assurance into a strategic asset that enhances customer experience and supports decision-making. This solution, based on the HGS Agent X framework, allows enterprises to analyze nearly all customer interactions, providing insights into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty. The launch is part of HGS’s strategy to leverage AI for innovation-led growth, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing market for AI-driven customer service solutions, which is projected to reach $73.4 billion by 2028.

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) is a prominent provider in the digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services sectors. The company focuses on enhancing customer experience (CX) and operational efficiency through innovative solutions, catering to the increasing demand for seamless and personalized customer interactions.

