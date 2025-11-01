HF Sinclair’s Earnings Call: Strong Performance Amid Challenges

HF Sinclair Corporation ((DINO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by significant strides in operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives. Despite these positive developments, the renewables segment faced hurdles, with losses and reduced sales volumes slightly tempering the overall optimistic outlook.

Strong Financial Performance

HF Sinclair reported a remarkable third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $403 million, or $2.15 per diluted share. The adjusted net income stood at $459 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, a significant leap from $96 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was an impressive $870 million, compared to $316 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Record Low Operating Expenses

The company achieved a record low operating expense of $7.12 per throughput barrel, surpassing their target of $7.25 per barrel. This achievement underscores HF Sinclair’s commitment to operational efficiency and cost management.

Marketing Segment Growth

The Marketing segment delivered a record EBITDA of $29 million, with an adjusted gross margin of $0.11 per gallon. The company expanded its reach by adding 146 branded sites through the third quarter of 2025, showcasing its strategic growth in this segment.

Strategic Expansion Projects

HF Sinclair announced several strategic projects, including a jet project at the PSR refinery and plans for a multiphase expansion of their midstream refined products footprint across PADD 4 and PADD 5. These initiatives aim to bolster supply to the West Coast and address market imbalances.

Renewables Segment Losses

The Renewables segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of negative $13 million for the third quarter, a decline from $1 million in the third quarter of 2024. This segment continues to face challenges, impacting the company’s overall performance.

Lower Sales Volumes in Renewables

Total sales volumes in the Renewables segment were 57 million gallons for the third quarter of 2025, down from 69 million gallons for the same period in 2024. This decrease highlights ongoing challenges in this area.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, HF Sinclair maintained its guidance for 2025 capital spending at approximately $775 million in sustaining capital and $100 million in growth capital investments. The company plans to process between 550,000 and 590,000 barrels per day of crude oil in the fourth quarter. Additionally, HF Sinclair returned $254 million in cash to shareholders and announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

In summary, HF Sinclair Corporation’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, despite challenges in the renewables segment. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and strategic expansion projects underscores its commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

