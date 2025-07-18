HEXPOL Demonstrates Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties in 2025 Half-Year Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexpol AB ( ($SE:HPOL.B) ) has issued an announcement.

HEXPOL’s half-year report for 2025 highlights resilience amidst global uncertainties, with a focus on European operations and growth in the Engineered Products segment. Despite challenges in North America due to trade barriers and currency effects, the company maintains solid cash flow and stable raw material prices. The acquisition of Kabkom in Turkey has positively impacted demand, particularly in the building and construction sectors. HEXPOL continues to pursue its acquisition strategy and sustainability goals, aiming for a significant reduction in carbon emissions and increased use of recycled materials. The company plans to present more detailed strategies at its upcoming capital markets day.

HEXPOL is a leading global polymers group specializing in advanced polymer compounds, gaskets for plate heat exchangers, and polymer wheels for various applications. The company serves industries such as automotive, engineering, construction, transportation, energy, consumer goods, and medical equipment manufacturing. HEXPOL operates through two main business areas: HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products, with a strong presence in 14 countries and a workforce of approximately 5,000 employees.

