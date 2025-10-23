Hexaware Technologies Appoints Eravi Gopan to Lead Global High Tech Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexaware Technologies Limited ( (IN:HEXT) ) has issued an announcement.

Hexaware Technologies has appointed Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head of High Tech, Products, and Platforms. With extensive experience in SaaS, AI, and technology services, Gopan’s leadership is expected to enhance Hexaware’s strategic focus on AI-driven delivery and platform partnerships, positioning the company to better meet the evolving needs of its global clients and drive measurable outcomes.

More about Hexaware Technologies Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited is a global IT solutions company that specializes in providing services in the areas of SaaS, AI, and technology services. The company focuses on helping clients drive AI adoption, modernize platforms, and accelerate new product introductions, with a commitment to improving velocity, reliability, and unit economics for software, platform, and high-tech companies.

