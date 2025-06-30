Hevol Services Group Updates Nomination Committee Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hevol Services Group Co. Limited ( (HK:6093) ).

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited has announced changes in the composition of its Nomination Committee. Mr. Liu Jiang has stepped down as chairman, with Dr. Li Yongrui appointed as the new chairman and Ms. Hu Hongfang joining as a member. These changes align with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance the board’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby improving corporate governance practices.

