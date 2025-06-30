Hevol Services Group Updates Nomination Committee Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited ( (HK:6093) ) just unveiled an update.

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the importance of diversity, including gender diversity, in its board appointments. The committee is tasked with identifying suitable candidates for director positions, evaluating board performance, and developing nomination and succession guidelines, aligning with applicable laws and regulations. The committee will consist of a majority of independent non-executive directors, meeting at least annually to ensure effective governance and strategic oversight.

More about Hevol Services Group Co. Limited

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in providing services related to property management and related sectors. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, focusing on delivering diverse and inclusive governance through its board and committees.

Average Trading Volume: 19,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$733.6M



