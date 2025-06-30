Hevol Services Group Announces Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited ( (HK:6093) ) has shared an announcement.

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each with specific members and chairpersons. This organizational structure is likely aimed at enhancing corporate governance and operational efficiency.

More about Hevol Services Group Co. Limited

Hevol Services Group Co. Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the service industry. It is listed under stock code 6093 and provides various services, although specific services are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 19,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$733.6M

