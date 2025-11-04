Hess Midstream LP Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hess Midstream Partners Lp ( (HESM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hess Midstream Partners Lp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hess Midstream LP is a growth-oriented midstream company that operates in the energy sector, providing oil, gas, and water handling services primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in North Dakota. In the third quarter of 2025, Hess Midstream LP reported a net income of $175.5 million, an increase from the previous year, with net income attributable to the company at $97.7 million or $0.75 per Class A share. The company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $320.7 million and an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $186.8 million, reflecting strong operational performance and increased throughput volumes in gas processing, oil terminaling, and water gathering. Key financial highlights include a $70 million repurchase of Class A shares and a $30 million repurchase of Class B units, alongside an increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.7548 per Class A share. The company also completed a new compressor station, enhancing its capacity. Looking ahead, Hess Midstream LP expects net income of $170-$180 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $315-$325 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, with a reduced capital expenditure guidance for the full year due to the suspension of the Capa gas plant project.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue