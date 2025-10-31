Hercules Capital Achieves Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Hercules Technology Growth Capital ( (HTGC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hercules Technology Growth Capital presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital, a leading specialty finance company, provides senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in the technology and life sciences sectors.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Hercules Capital announced significant financial achievements, including record levels of new debt and equity commitments, total fundings, and investment income. The company also received an investment grade rating upgrade from Moody’s.

The company reported a total investment income of $138.1 million for Q3 2025, marking a 10.3% increase year-over-year. Net investment income reached $88.6 million, or $0.49 per share, reflecting a 6.5% increase from the previous year. Hercules Capital also achieved record new debt and equity commitments of $846.2 million, an impressive 96.5% increase year-over-year, and total fundings of $504.6 million, up 85.5% from the previous year.

Hercules Capital’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing its strong position for dividend coverage despite potential rate reductions. The company continues to see robust growth in its debt investment portfolio, which is expected to support its base distribution coverage in the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead, Hercules Capital is well-positioned with over $1 billion in available liquidity and a strong pipeline of pending commitments, indicating continued growth and stability in its financial performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue