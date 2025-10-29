Herc Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Herc Holdings Inc. ( (HRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Herc Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.

Herc Holdings Inc., operating through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc., is a leading equipment rental supplier in North America, offering a wide range of products and services to enhance customer efficiency and safety. The company recently completed the integration of H&E Equipment Services, expanding its reach to 612 locations across the continent.

In its third quarter of 2025, Herc Holdings reported a significant increase in revenues, driven by a 30% rise in equipment rental revenue and a successful integration of H&E technology. The company also completed the sale of its Cinelease studio entertainment business, marking a strategic shift in its operations.

Key financial metrics include a 35% increase in total revenues to $1,304 million and a 24% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $551 million. However, net income decreased to $30 million from $122 million in the previous year, reflecting acquisition-related costs and increased interest expenses. The company’s adjusted net income stood at $74 million, or $2.22 per diluted share.

Despite the challenges posed by high interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainties, Herc Holdings remains optimistic about its future. The company reaffirms its full-year guidance for 2025, focusing on fleet optimization, capitalizing on acquisitions, and expanding its market share in the construction sector.

Looking ahead, Herc Holdings aims to leverage its scale and diversified product portfolio to capture a larger share of the anticipated growth in construction spending, positioning itself for continued success in the equipment rental industry.

