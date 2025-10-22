Herbal Dispatch Capitalizes on BCGEU Strike to Boost Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Luff Enterprises ( (TSE:HERB) ) has issued an announcement.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. has reported significant growth in its direct delivery operations due to the ongoing BC General Employees’ Union strike, which has disrupted central distribution at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. This disruption has led retailers in British Columbia to increasingly rely on Herbal Dispatch’s direct delivery services, enhancing the company’s market position and shareholder value. The company anticipates that the strengthened partnerships with retailers during this period will drive sustained growth and reinforce its leadership in the cannabis distribution market.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, focusing on providing top-quality cannabis and related products at affordable prices. The company offers a marketplace with exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide range of other products.

