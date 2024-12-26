Hepsiburada Announces Board of Directors Change

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
D-Market ( (HEPS) ) has provided an update.
Hepsiburada announced a change in its Board of Directors with the resignation of Mr. Hikmet Ersek and the appointment of Mr. Tayfun Bayazıt as a new member of the Corporate Governance Committee. This shift reflects Hepsiburada’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance as it continues to expand its influence in the Turkish e-commerce market, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.
More about D-Market
Hepsiburada is a prominent e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, known for its hybrid model that integrates first-party direct sales with a third-party marketplace involving approximately 100,000 merchants. It aims to drive digital commerce by offering various services, including last-mile delivery, fulfillment, advertising, and payment solutions through its fintech platform, Hepsipay. Since its inception, the company has also focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in Türkiye.
YTD Price Performance: 86.67%
Average Trading Volume: 1,769,266
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $945.4M
