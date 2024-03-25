Hepsiburada Achieves Remarkable Financial Growth

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) has released an update.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading, operating as Hepsiburada, has reported a substantial growth in its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, with its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and revenue seeing significant rises, and a positive shift in EBITDA. The Turkish e-commerce giant also experienced a solid increase in the number of active customers, order frequency, and merchant base, while successfully enhancing its fintech offerings, like the Hepsipay wallet. This financial upswing highlights the company’s strategic focus on monetization, cost management, and customer satisfaction in a challenging inflationary climate.

