Hennessy Advisors Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( (HNNA) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1375 per share, payable on November 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025. This marks the company’s 67th consecutive dividend payment, reflecting its solid financial health and commitment to providing income to shareholders without requiring them to sell their shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HNNA) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hennessy Advisors stock, see the HNNA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HNNA is a Neutral.

Hennessy Advisors’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supporting a positive outlook. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, which poses a risk to short-term price performance. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty funds. The company is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employs a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy-and-hold philosophy that rejects market timing.

Average Trading Volume: 12,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $74.22M

