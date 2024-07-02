Henlius Biotech Launches Phase 3 Cancer Trial in Japan

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced the commencement of a Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan for its innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, HANSIZHUANG, combined with chemotherapy for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. This follows the drug’s approval in mainland China for four different indications and marks a significant step in its global clinical studies for various cancers. The trial’s initiation in Japan is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand the therapy’s reach, with the drug also showing promise in Southeast Asia and undergoing a bridging study in the United States.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.