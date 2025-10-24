Hengtai Securities Proposes Governance Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1476) ) just unveiled an update.

Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd. Class H has announced a series of proposed amendments to its corporate governance structure, including the abolishment of the Supervisory Committee. The responsibilities of the Supervisory Committee will be transferred to the Audit Committee under the Board, aligning with the new Company Law of the People’s Republic of China effective from July 2024. These changes are aimed at enhancing corporate governance and are accompanied by amendments to the Articles of Association and various procedural rules, impacting the company’s operational framework and stakeholder engagement.

