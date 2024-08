Hengan International Group Co (HK:1044) has released an update.

Hengan International Group Co. has announced a semi-annual interim dividend of RMB 0.7 per share for the six months ending 30 June 2024, to be paid at a rate of HKD 0.763742 per share on 10 October 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for 09 September 2024, with the book close period running from 11 September to 13 September 2024.

