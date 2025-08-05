Henan Jinma Energy Maintains Controlling Shareholder Structure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6885) ) just unveiled an update.

Henan Jinma Energy Co. Ltd. announced that there will be no change in the shareholding of its controlling shareholder, Jinma Coking, as a planned sale of shares to Beijing Weigang New Energy Co., Ltd. has been terminated. The company has stated that this development will not materially impact its financial position or operations, and Jinma Coking remains the controlling shareholder. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. Class H

Henan Jinma Energy Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on coking and related energy products. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and holds a significant market position in its industry.

Average Trading Volume: 761,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$776.4M

Learn more about 6885 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue