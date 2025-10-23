Hemnet Reports Strong ARPL Growth Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hemnet Group AB ( (SE:HEM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In its Q3 2025 interim report, Hemnet Group AB reported a 21% increase in Average Revenue Per Published Listing (ARPL) despite a challenging property market, though net sales and EBITDA saw slight declines. The company is implementing strategic initiatives, including a ‘pay only upon sale’ model and new partnerships, to strengthen its market position and enhance service offerings, aiming to increase efficiency and transparency in the housing market.

More about Hemnet Group AB

Hemnet Group AB operates in the real estate industry, providing a digital platform for property listings and related services. The company focuses on enhancing the visibility and impact of property advertisements through value-added services like Hemnet Plus, Premium, and Max, catering to both individual sellers and real estate professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 262,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK21.18B

