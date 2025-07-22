Helvetia Insurance Appoints New Group Chief Risk Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Helvetia Holding AG ( (CH:HELN) ).

Helvetia Insurance has appointed Karina Schreiber as the new Group Chief Risk Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective October 1, 2025. Schreiber brings extensive international leadership experience in risk management from her previous roles at Allianz SE and other insurance companies. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen Helvetia’s position as a reliable partner amidst evolving risks and follows the planned merger with Baloise, where Schreiber will continue in her role.

More about Helvetia Holding AG

Helvetia Insurance, headquartered in St. Gallen, is an international insurance group with strong Swiss roots, employing over 14,000 people and serving more than 6.7 million customers since 1858. The company focuses on being a Local Customer Champion in Switzerland, Spain, and the German, Italian, and Austrian Markets, while also targeting growth in the international specialty lines business and reinsurance as a Global Specialist.

Average Trading Volume: 86,461

Current Market Cap: CHF10.39B

