Helens International Holdings Reports Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift

Helens International Holdings Company Limited announced a significant decline in revenue and profitability for the fiscal year 2024, with expected revenue between RMB730 million to RMB780 million, down from RMB1,209 million in 2023. The decrease is attributed to weak consumer market performance and strategic shifts towards franchising, resulting in a net loss due to impairment losses and listing expenses. Despite the challenges, the company continues to expand its bar network, indicating a strategic focus on long-term growth.

Helens International Holdings Company Limited operates in the bar industry, focusing on self-operated and franchised bar networks. The company is actively involved in platform transformation and has developed the ‘HiBeer Partnership’ bar network, expanding its total bar network to 579 stores.

YTD Price Performance: -33.46%

Average Trading Volume: 14,355,869

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.16B

